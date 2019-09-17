Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Decreased by $2.83 Million as Share Value Declined; Jd.Com (JD) Shareholder Baillie Gifford & Company Cut Position as Stock Value Declined

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 823,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 8.43 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $255.20M, down from 9.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 5.47M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and JD.com team on e-commerce logistics; 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 30/05/2018 – Hedge Tencent, Sell JD.com and Other Ideas From Sohn Hong Kong; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN PACT

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company sold 37,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 140,050 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.73M, down from 177,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $73.15. About 10.11M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 20.10 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45 million for 64.94 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

