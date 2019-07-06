Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Upped by $2.46 Million; Excalibur Management Increased Stake in Verizon (VZ) by $300,015 as Market Value Rose

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 106.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $188.3. About 941,016 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 5.29M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Etf (VTWO) by 4,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 101,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,000 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLY).

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (NYSE:CSL) by 7,003 shares to 79,357 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

