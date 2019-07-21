Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Raised Its Us Concrete (USCR) Holding by $869,200 as Stock Rose; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Trimmed Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $741,000

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Us Concrete Inc (USCR) by 67.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 31,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Us Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $792.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.7. About 168,847 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 16.85% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.28% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 09/05/2018 – BLD:BORAL TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete Swings to 1Q Loss; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 16/05/2018 – US Concrete Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Rev $327.8M; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within U S Concrete, Willis Towers Watson Public, Central European; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete; 09/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-BORAL AGREES TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS-BLD.AX; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $256.65. About 4.41M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold USCR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 15.03 million shares or 6.18% less from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 5,358 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Com Ltd has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone accumulated 26 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 10,738 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 9,384 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) or 16,819 shares. Malaga Cove has invested 0.52% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). 6,034 are held by Manufacturers Life The. The Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Gmt Cap has invested 0.55% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 21,388 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Northern Tru Corp accumulated 219,375 shares.

More notable recent U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “US Concrete Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule – PRNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A New Stock On My Watchlist: U.S. Concrete – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about US Concrete Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “US Concrete Names Ronnie Pruitt President and COO – PRNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Concrete Inc (USCR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLY) by 12,200 shares to 709,580 shares, valued at $80.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Utilities Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLU) by 21,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury Etf (TLO).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $3.05 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. $3.08M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were sold by BURKE RICHARD T. $1.33M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3,500 shares to 20,800 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 575,000 shares, and has risen its stake in New Relic Inc.