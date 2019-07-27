Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Raised Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Covered By 5 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 1737.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company acquired 167,700 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company holds 177,350 shares with $14.33M value, up from 9,650 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $316.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM)

Among 8 analysts covering Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Citigroup. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. Wells Fargo downgraded Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $9000 target. The stock of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 14 by Argus Research. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25. See Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $94.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $102.0000 New Target: $104.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/07/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $102.0000 Downgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $96.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

06/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Outperform Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $88.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 283,750 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Osterweis Capital Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 23,901 shares. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) reported 1.48% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Richard Bernstein Advsr owns 118,422 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc invested in 0.77% or 2,694 shares. Texas-based Beacon has invested 1.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alpine Woods Ltd Company invested in 0.21% or 12,111 shares. Moreover, Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt Inc has 0.5% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cibc Ww accumulated 228,526 shares. Mackenzie Financial owns 755,454 shares. Academy Cap Management Tx stated it has 0.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Staley Advisers has 14,412 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Connors Investor Ser has invested 2.29% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Davenport Ltd stated it has 744,586 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) reported 5,816 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “This Is the Reason I Wonâ€™t Buy Exxon Mobil Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil updates on Q2 performance – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Stock Isnâ€™t Too Compelling Here – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, July 18. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $9000 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3 with “Market Perform”. Bank of America maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG) stake by 7,000 shares to 156,689 valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) stake by 375,865 shares and now owns 3.20 million shares. Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) was reduced too.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $27.89 billion. It operates through Management and Franchise, and Ownership divisions. It has a 35.86 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees.

The stock increased 0.84% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $97.21. About 1.91M shares traded. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has risen 12.87% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HLT News: 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SEEING BOTH CONSUMERS ON A LEISURE BASIS AND BUSINESSES ON A BUSINESS BASIS, SPEND MORE, WHICH IS DRIVING MORE DEMAND IN BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC HFG.L : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 890P FROM 850P; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SEEING BROADER MACRO STRENGTH, CONSUMER CONFIDENCE IS AT VERY HIGH LEVELS, BUSINESS CONFIDENCE HAS BEEN INCREASING AND IT’S AT REASONABLY HIGH LEVELS; 18/04/2018 – Tru by Hilton Opens Five New Hotels Including First College Town Properties; 18/05/2018 – Hilton’s Largest Investor Checks Out After 11 Year Relationship (Video); 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 26/04/2018 – Hilton Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.62-Adj EPS $2.71; 26/04/2018 – MSHA: Hilton Garden Inn Denver Tech Center; 25/04/2018 – Hilton Honors App Controls and SHOWTIME® Streaming are Latest Wave of Innovations Coming to Connected Room; 24/05/2018 – Hilton Redefines Sustainable Travel

More notable recent Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “6 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hilton Edges Past Its Own Benchmarks in the Second Quarter – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medallia IPO: What Investors Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “SunTrust Downgrades Hilton Hotels And RLJ Lodging Trust – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 07, 2019.