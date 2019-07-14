Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Increases Stake in Us Bancorp (USB); Fastenal Co. (FAST) Stock Rose While Investment Management Of Virginia Has Cut Stake by $1.51 Million

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co. (FAST) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 23,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,578 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, down from 143,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 7.80 million shares traded or 66.44% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 266.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 68,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, up from 25,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 4.15M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $150,000 was sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN. 39,583 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $2.49M were sold by Hein LeLand J. Shares for $302,550 were sold by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J on Thursday, January 31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 1,885 shares to 4,545 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) by 2.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Mgmt Company holds 3,636 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 44,382 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.06% or 172,947 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 1.26 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. 12,145 were accumulated by Court Place Limited Liability Company. Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 46,395 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Company Oh holds 5,953 shares. Griffin Asset Inc reported 0.11% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 8,988 are owned by Alta Cap Lc. 27,234 were accumulated by Girard Limited. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 200 shares. Parthenon Lc stated it has 150,754 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 137 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 0.01% or 915 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 87,500 shares to 573,000 shares, valued at $148.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) by 375,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.20M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small (SCZ).

