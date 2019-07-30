Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Increased Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $12.75 Million; As First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Stock Price Declined, Trillium Asset Management Has Increased Holding

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 3,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 177,183 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80M, up from 173,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $99.62. About 806,308 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 777.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 91,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.47M, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 6.75 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 334,900 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $79.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Utilities Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLU) by 21,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aviva Public Limited owns 1.18 million shares. Verity Asset stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Manchester Management Limited Liability Company holds 27,557 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Liberty Capital holds 7,023 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Company owns 1,743 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Guardian Tru Commerce owns 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15,221 shares. Private Tru Company Na owns 58,729 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,309 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi reported 152,225 shares stake. Focused Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.11 million shares. Moreover, Jefferies Grp Lc has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moneta Group Investment Advisors Ltd holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 71,064 shares. Argent Capital Management Lc reported 0.09% stake. Ativo Capital Ltd holds 8,131 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 129,951 shares to 14,696 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 44,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,235 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).

