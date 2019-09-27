Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Increased Eog Resources (EOG) Holding By $2.57 Million; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Among 3 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $107.75’s average target is -4.94% below currents $113.35 stock price. Dollar Tree had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $10800 target in Friday, August 30 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, August 30. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 8 by Loop Capital. See Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) latest ratings:

26/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $122.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $113.0000 New Target: $108.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: OTR Global Old Rating: Mixed New Rating: Positive Upgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $122 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan 122.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $108.0000 115.0000

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $92.0000 101.0000

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased Eog Resources Inc (EOG) stake by 120.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company acquired 27,600 shares as Eog Resources Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company holds 50,500 shares with $4.70M value, up from 22,900 last quarter. Eog Resources Inc now has $43.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 2.27M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of Third Quarter 2019 Results for November 7, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Green Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $11600 highest and $9300 lowest target. $101.43’s average target is 35.42% above currents $74.9 stock price. EOG Resources had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 29. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $101 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 22. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Monday, September 23. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $9300 target. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $10200 target in Thursday, August 22 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased Utilities Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLU) stake by 363,745 shares to 1.10M valued at $65.31 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) stake by 77,500 shares and now owns 3.12M shares. Real Estate Select Sector Spdr Fund was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar Tree Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar Tree +5% on broad sales strength – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Update on Dollar Tree – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “7 Discount Retail Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.