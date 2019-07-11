Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Holding in Us Concrete (USCR) Has Upped by $869,200 as Market Valuation Rose; Alliancebernstein LP Lifted Pilgrims Pride New (PPC) Holding by $5.62 Million

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Us Concrete Inc (USCR) by 67.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 31,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Us Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $796.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 131,578 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 16.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.28% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Rev $327.8M; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William Sandbrook Chairman of Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 28/05/2018 – US Concrete Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 4-5; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 08/03/2018 U.S. Concrete Names John E. Kunz as Principal Accounting Officer; 16/05/2018 – US Concrete Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Cont Ops EPS 18c; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (PPC) by 961.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 255,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,056 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 26,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Pilgrims Pride Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.89. About 672,985 shares traded. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) has risen 36.68% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PPC News: 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 24/04/2018 – JBS USA Names Lance Kotschwar Head of Ethics and Compliance; 20/04/2018 – CALPERS URGES SHAREOWNERS OF PILGRIMS PRIDE TO SUPPORT PROPOSAL #6 REGARDING BOARD DIVERSITY FILED BY OXFAM AMERICA AT PILGRIM’S MAY 10 AGM – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘DEV’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 06/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CHG PPC PARENT LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 04/04/2018 – PPC Partners Completes Acquisition of C.H. Guenther & Son, Inc; 15/03/2018 – PPC LTD – PPC PHAKAMA TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN PPC ACHIEVING AN EFFECTIVE 30.0% BEE EQUITY SHAREHOLDING IN RESPECT OF ITS SOUTH AFRICAN OPERATIONS; 11/05/2018 – PILGRIM’S CEO LOVETTE SAYS LABOR `MUCH TIGHTER’ THAN YEAR AGO; 06/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CHG PPC INTERMEDIATE Il LLC TO RATING ‘B’; 04/04/2018 – PPC Partners Completes Acquisition of C.H. Guenther & Son Inc

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 153,496 shares to 215,803 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 100,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,920 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold PPC shares while 63 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.83 million shares or 0.17% less from 44.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Horrell Capital Mngmt reported 31,167 shares. 10,900 were reported by Quantitative Inv Ltd Liability Corp. Qs Investors Lc reported 0.07% stake. 55,612 are owned by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 50,018 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Sei Invests holds 0.01% or 77,991 shares. Creative Planning reported 9,778 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 10.45M shares. 131,281 are owned by Vident Advisory Ltd Llc. Sun Life owns 11,713 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Group One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Aqr Cap Limited Liability holds 0.06% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) or 2.67M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold USCR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 15.03 million shares or 6.18% less from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Services Grp has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc reported 2,501 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny holds 31,013 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Llc owns 145,012 shares. 6,303 were reported by Oppenheimer And. Strs Ohio has 110,000 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 35,250 shares. Raymond James & accumulated 0% or 24,832 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 387,368 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 277 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 5,326 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Malaga Cove Ltd Co holds 20,705 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 1,337 shares.