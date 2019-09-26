Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Holding in Morgan Stanley (MS) Has Raised by $4.04 Million as Share Value Declined; Heritage Investors Management Upped Stake in Chevron (CVX) by $357,492

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 98.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 94,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 189,900 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.32M, up from 95,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $42.62. About 5.18 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 01/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Names Clare Woodman as Head of European Business; 13/03/2018 – Reality TV World: Exclusive: Morgan Ricke talks ‘Survivor: Ghost Island’ (Part 2); 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – COLUMN-Song remains the same as bond traders, European banks struggle: McGeever; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Morgan Stanley boosting salaries for college recruits; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Former Morgan Stanley and JAForlines Global Executives Launch TPW Investment Management (TPWIM), An ETF-Based Investment Soluti; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct made a similar bet on Morgan Stanley two years ago

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 2,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 143,150 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.81 million, up from 140,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $120.16. About 7.62 million shares traded or 39.68% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Communication Services Select Sector Spdr Fund by 1.23M shares to 268,400 shares, valued at $13.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,300 shares, and cut its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,209 shares to 249,144 shares, valued at $27.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,301 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.