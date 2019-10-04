Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Holding in Boeing Co/The (BA) Lowered as Share Price Declined; As Vonage Hldgs (VG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Has Cut Position

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 412,419 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, down from 457,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 1.49M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company analyzed 9,400 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,360 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, down from 21,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $374.75. About 626,987 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 120,000 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $51.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Boeing And Airbus Orders Tumble – Seeking Alpha" on September 20, 2019

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.21 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stralem & Company invested in 2.67% or 13,505 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 4.15M shares or 0.6% of the stock. 45,420 were accumulated by Dupont Capital Corporation. Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability Company, Kansas-based fund reported 65 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Lc holds 1.52% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,330 shares. Biondo Advsr Ltd Co has 12,637 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Ccm Advisers Limited Liability reported 1.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brave Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.68% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jaffetilchin Investment Ltd Co reported 0.27% stake. Parsons Cap Ri holds 28,457 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. The Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Nebraska-based Cwm Llc has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Buckingham Asset Management invested in 16,539 shares. American Group Inc invested in 0.29% or 196,425 shares. Washington Tru has 105,818 shares.

Analysts await Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. VG’s profit will be $17.14M for 37.46 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Vonage Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Com owns 2.03 million shares for 8.23% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). 98,246 were accumulated by Da Davidson And Company. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 76,392 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 12,031 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 75,134 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 673,030 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.13% or 508,140 shares. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Limited Partnership stated it has 82,300 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 650,894 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 503 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 213,301 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 15,400 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company holds 925,734 shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.01% or 40,487 shares in its portfolio.