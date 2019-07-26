Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Raised Stake in Independent Bank Group (IBTX) as Market Valuation Declined; Swarthmore Group Decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $11.62 Million

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 91.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 42,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,875 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 46,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $290.59. About 1.17M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) by 47.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 19,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Independent Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 186,926 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 31.35% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group Expects Acquisition to Be About 6.5% Accretive to Earnings Per Common Shr in 2020; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Guaranty Bancorp Acquisition; 04/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED THAT INDEPENDENT BANK PLANS TO OPEN ITS FIRST NEW LOCATION IN COLORADO; 16/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP REPORTS PRIVATE SALES BY HOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – Independent Bank to Open New Branch in Denver Tech Center; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Shareholders; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Guaranty CEO Paul W. Taylor and Chairman Edward B. Cordes to Join Independent Bank Group Board; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Cambridge Trust Com has invested 0.07% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Convergence Prtnrs Limited Co owns 915 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Leavell Invest Management has invested 0.2% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Robecosam Ag holds 4.2% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 371,017 shares. Agf Investments America Inc has 5.69% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 58,394 shares. 26,250 are owned by Putnam Investments. Griffin Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Crawford Counsel has invested 0.04% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mai Cap Management reported 2,281 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 870 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,392 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The New York-based Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 3.21% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.13% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,512 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maltese Capital Management accumulated 61,812 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 52,739 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 50,038 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Franklin Resources invested in 0.02% or 751,594 shares. Polaris Greystone Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,930 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. D L Carlson Inv Grp holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 33,872 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 874 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 1,922 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability holds 362,205 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc has 2,608 shares. Sei Investments Com stated it has 494 shares. 247,235 are owned by Frontier Invest Management Com. Moreover, Kennedy Capital has 0.22% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLF) by 4.67M shares to 951,760 shares, valued at $24.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 101,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $555,137 activity. Hobart Brian E had bought 1,790 shares worth $100,061. $14,652 worth of stock was bought by Harrison Alicia Kuhn on Wednesday, May 29.