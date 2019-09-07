Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Raised Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $13.42 Million; Shares Declined; Ngam Advisors LP Upped Its Allstate (ALL) Stake by $4.45 Million

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 44.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 47,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 152,930 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.40M, up from 105,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $105.31. About 951,350 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q EPS $2.63; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1737.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 167,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 177,350 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.33M, up from 9,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 4,334 shares to 80,041 shares, valued at $10.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) by 148,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,220 shares, and cut its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (NYSE:SNP).

