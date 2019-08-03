Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Raised Its Bb&T (BBT) Stake; Blue Chip Partners Has Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $432,054; Stock Value Declined

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 550.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 67,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 79,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 4.33 million shares traded or 1.33% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS DOES NOT ANTICIPATE HIGHER OIL PRICES AS A RESULT OF SANCTIONS; 12/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLX Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By Acquisition By Boeing; 22/05/2018 – Airbus says will obey WTO ruling on aircraft subsidies; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s rates British Airways’ 2018-1 EETC, Aa2 to Class AA, A3 to Class A; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Aware of Rolls-Royce Latest Trent 1000 Inspection Disclosure; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN DAN CURRAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s Temer says has not seen proposal for Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $422.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,719 shares to 111,531 shares, valued at $11.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 334,900 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $79.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV) by 754,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,145 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).