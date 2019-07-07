Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Lifted Stake in Bb&T (BBT) as Market Value Declined; Trust Company Of Virginia Increases Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 744.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 20,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86M, up from 2,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Dow futures erase earlier losses after blowout earnings from Boeing; 03/05/2018 – Aleris Announces Contract with Boeing to Supply Aluminum; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION INCLUDES CLASS AA AND CLASS A CERTIFICATES WITH UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL CONSISTING OF TWO NEW BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 15/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: U.S. Will Pursue EU Sanctions After WTO Rules for Boeing; 13/03/2018 – EMBRAER DROPS AS BRAZIL SEES TARIFFS HURTING BOEING DEAL; 19/05/2018 – CUBAN OFFICIALS SAY HAVE RETRIEVED ‘IN GOOD CONDITIONS’ ONE OF THE BLACK BOXES FROM THE BOEING 737 THAT CRASHED ON FRIDAY IN HAVANA; 11/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing throw weight behind space engine; 01/05/2018 – Deal Positions Boeing to Compete and Win in $2.6 Trillion, 10-Year Services Market; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 26/03/2018 – Boeing delivered its first 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines on Sunday

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 550.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 67,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $49.94. About 2.95M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan holds 0.82% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 34,300 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 0.5% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 145,857 shares. Btim Corporation has invested 0.59% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Leavell Inv invested in 0.2% or 39,154 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 71,017 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank accumulated 95,414 shares. Ameritas reported 13,667 shares stake. Stearns Gru reported 0.34% stake. Burke Herbert Commercial Bank Tru has invested 0.29% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Intll Group Inc stated it has 0.06% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 519,088 are held by Asset Mngmt One Company Limited. Denali Advsrs holds 38,100 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Webster Financial Bank N A invested in 1,459 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 334,900 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $79.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury Etf (TLO) by 148,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsr accumulated 32,154 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Quantres Asset holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,000 shares. Taurus Asset Ltd has invested 1.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Ancora Limited Liability has 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 19,667 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP holds 0.14% or 112,599 shares in its portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement Inc holds 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,873 shares. Alpha Windward Llc reported 204 shares. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Corporation, a Louisiana-based fund reported 11,453 shares. 579 are held by Gemmer Asset Management Llc. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 22,995 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mathes stated it has 1.84% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wade G W And stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.45% or 221,376 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel accumulated 15,792 shares or 0.53% of the stock.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of stock or 12,637 shares. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million.