Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Lifted Its Stake in American Express Co (AXP) by $4.14 Million; As Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Share Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Evergreen Capital Management Decreased by $439,890 Its Stake

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 272.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 37,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 51,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, up from 13,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $123.95. About 2.91M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 59.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 19,995 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 13,746 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 33,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.75. About 144,259 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 87,500 shares to 573,000 shares, valued at $148.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV) by 754,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,145 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small (SCZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Howe Rusling reported 0% stake. Bragg Advsr Inc invested 1.37% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). White Pine Limited Liability reported 0.16% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pinebridge Lp owns 1,524 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advsr invested in 0.05% or 10,000 shares. Westchester Cap stated it has 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.48% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 2,100 are owned by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Private Asset Inc reported 16,078 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 975 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 10.68 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.12% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). The Illinois-based Kemper Master Retirement has invested 1.53% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.39% or 163,148 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru holds 0% or 1,006 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 32,506 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Private Advisor Grp Limited Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Meridian Investment Counsel reported 0.63% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.07% or 12,110 shares. Cohen And Steers reported 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Cibc World Markets has 0% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 12,350 shares. Stifel owns 0.02% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 272,677 shares. First Foundation Advsr invested in 0.16% or 120,577 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 213,101 shares. Moreover, West Chester Capital Advisors has 4.14% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Quantum Management holds 0.12% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) or 9,974 shares. Gould Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca holds 0.12% or 14,800 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Associate Inc reported 300 shares stake.