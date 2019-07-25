Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Lifted Its Holding in Independent Bank Group (IBTX) by $474,300 as Share Price Declined; Palisade Capital Management Stake in Woodward (WWD) Has Upped by $936,052

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) by 47.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 19,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Independent Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 186,926 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 31.35% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 25/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED THAT INDEPENDENT BANK PLANS TO OPEN ITS FIRST NEW LOCATION IN COLORADO; 04/05/2018 – Independent Bank to Open New Branch in Denver Tech Center; 27/03/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lenders to Support Denton Growth; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $35.37 PER GBNK SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group 1Q EPS $1.03; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBTX)

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 9,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 193,578 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.37 million, up from 183,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $116.37. About 250,882 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 48.85% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC- TRANSACTION HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH ROLLS-ROYCE & WOODWARD, AS WELL AS SUPERVISORY BOARD OF ROLLS-ROYCE POWER SYSTEMS; 09/04/2018 – Woodward, Rolls-Royce Boards Have Approved L’Orange Deal; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 10/04/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Announces Its Participation in SelectUSA to Facilitate Immigration and Job Growth; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.2 BLN; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.47; 25/05/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Curates Talent for Much-Needed Job Sectors That Boost the US Economy; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.20

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novellus Sys Inc (Prn) by 253,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $5.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 3,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,587 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $12.25 million activity. The insider Sega Ronald M sold 4,200 shares worth $382,326. Shares for $542,895 were sold by Taylor Matthew Freeman on Thursday, January 31. $669,128 worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) shares were sold by COHN JOHN D. $1.26M worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) was sold by Preiss Chad Robert on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Capital LP accumulated 40,307 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 3,588 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 189,265 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,426 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,844 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt accumulated 13,469 shares. 2,317 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 10,200 shares. Invesco Limited reported 289,298 shares stake. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of accumulated 3,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Gradient Investments Limited, a Minnesota-based fund reported 100 shares. Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 291,085 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). 86,961 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 4,634 shares.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLY) by 12,200 shares to 709,580 shares, valued at $80.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV) by 754,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,145 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Australia Etf (EWA).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $555,137 activity. Harrison Alicia Kuhn bought $14,652 worth of stock. $669,850 worth of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) was sold by TAYLOR PAUL W on Thursday, January 31.