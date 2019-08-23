Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Lifted Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position by $2.46 Million; Albemarle (ALB) Position Has Boosted by Capital Management Corp

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 106.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $216.43. About 124,112 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 44.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 41,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 135,564 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11M, up from 93,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $61.97. About 232,544 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 15/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Corp expected to post earnings of $1.21 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MAT

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 334,900 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $79.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Etf (VTWO) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) on Watch on SAPIEN 3 Recall – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “L Brands Options Traders Set a Floor as Stock Slumps – Schaeffers Research” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index Fund (NASDAQ:IBB), SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (ETF:XBI) – The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gemphire Explodes, Lilly’s Nasal Low Blood Sugar Drug – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) – Edwards Lifesciences Shares Fall As FDA Reports Recall Of Sapien 3 Ultra – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Beautiful Breakout Stocks to Buy: SBUX, EW, FISV – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Personal Advsr Corp owns 217,489 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 3 shares. 3,195 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company. Svcs Automobile Association owns 163,306 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Somerville Kurt F has 0.06% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 3,625 shares. 14,000 were reported by Bp Public Limited Company. Arizona State Retirement holds 45,632 shares. Gam Hldg Ag owns 7,104 shares. Barclays Public Limited has 333,529 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eagle Boston Invest Mngmt holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 21,639 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc holds 40,846 shares. 731,887 were accumulated by London Of Virginia. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 21 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 138,724 shares.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Albemarle declares $0.3675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Albemarle Announces Amendment to its Definitive Agreement with Mineral Resources Limited to Form Lithium Joint Venture in Western Australia – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Albemarle (ALB) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Albemarle Corporation to host 2019 Investor Day on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.