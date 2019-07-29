Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Increased Old National Bancorp/In (ONB) Stake by $497,600; Stock Price Declined; Affinity Investment Advisors Maintains Position in Comcast Class A (CMCSA)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Old National Bancorp/In (ONB) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 31,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 62,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Old National Bancorp/In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.49. About 309,300 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 5.37% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $128.5M; 22/03/2018 – Old National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 AIR T INC – ON MARCH 7, CONTRAIL AVIATION SUPPORT, LLC, PARTIALLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A NEW BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OLD NATIONAL BANK; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 23/04/2018 – Old National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP TO SELL OR CONSOLIDATE 20 BANKING CENTERS; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Old National; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.45%, EST. 3.37%; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q EPS 31C; 08/05/2018 – Old National Bank Partners with Allpoint to Extend ATM Network

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Class A (CMCSA) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,540 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 136,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 5.83M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 25/04/2018 – Comcast said it will continue to engage with the Sky’s independent directors with a view to obtaining a recommendation for its deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO BRIAN ROBERTS SPEAKS ON A CALL WITH REPORTERS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Comcast Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCSA); 30/04/2018 – Ken Dilanian: NBC News Exclusive: Kelly says Trump is an idiot, mocks his policy ignorance; 01/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Value Cuts PNC, Buys More Comcast; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COLLABORATION FOCUSED ON SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE TO DRIVE XFINITY MOBILE AND CHARTER’S SPECTRUM MOBILE SERVICE; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting weighs on its legacy cable division; 01/05/2018 – Comcast Presenting at Conference May 14

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG) by 7,000 shares to 156,689 shares, valued at $12.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,866 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE).

More notable recent Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Old National Bancorp announces quarterly cash dividend – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HSA Authority at Old National Bank ranked first by Morningstar – GlobeNewswire” published on November 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Old National Bank Partners with Allpoint to Extend ATM Network – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2018. More interesting news about Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prominent community leader & former IPL CEO Rafael Sanchez to join ONB as president of Private Banking – GlobeNewswire” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Old National promotes Kevin Anderson to Wisconsin Region CEO and Traci Mann to Region President – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $487.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 39,805 shares to 98,721 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 66,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,861 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: VISL, CMCSA, HLIT, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FreeWheel and Centro Partner to Give Agencies a New End-to-End, Automated Solution for Digital Media Campaigns – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cable Television Industry Near-Term Prospects Abundant – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Looks Like a Buy for Value Investors – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

