Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Increased Netflix (NFLX) Holding By $6.87 Million; Skba Capital Management Boosted Its Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Position

Skba Capital Management Llc increased Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) stake by 18.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Skba Capital Management Llc acquired 33,800 shares as Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)’s stock declined 9.03%. The Skba Capital Management Llc holds 219,500 shares with $12.29 million value, up from 185,700 last quarter. Molson Coors Brewing Co now has $12.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.47. About 1.60M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 299.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company acquired 18,725 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company holds 24,975 shares with $9.17 million value, up from 6,250 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $115.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars; 30/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Netflix CEO says there’s no limit on investing in new shows; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 29/03/2018 – Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $345 FROM $290; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix, says RBC’s Mahaney; 11/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans demand Netflix to revive cancelled show and create hashtag after it is axed by FOX

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advsr invested in 0.01% or 4,514 shares. 5,402 are held by Advisory Serv Network Lc. Oxbow Advsr Lc owns 0.15% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 22,923 shares. M&T Financial Bank invested in 6,908 shares or 0% of the stock. 119 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office Incorporated. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 11,024 shares. Motco holds 247 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 1.17 million shares. Atria Invests Lc reported 85,351 shares. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,831 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter reported 80,495 shares. 7,395 were reported by Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. 15,382 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 7,552 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank accumulated 233,402 shares.

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF) stake by 4,400 shares to 140,290 valued at $10.59M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 2,650 shares and now owns 128,980 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Molson Coors Brewing has $6600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $55.67’s average target is -3.13% below currents $57.47 stock price. Molson Coors Brewing had 6 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bryan Garnier & Cie given on Thursday, August 1.

Among 10 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Netflix has $470 highest and $183 lowest target. $383.82’s average target is 45.89% above currents $263.08 stock price. Netflix had 18 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 24 the stock rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $450 target. Oppenheimer maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17. Wedbush maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Underperform” rating. Imperial Capital maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Thursday, August 29 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Wolfe Research.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased Real Estate Select Sector Spdr Fund stake by 634,674 shares to 92,055 valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV) stake by 22,000 shares and now owns 158,291 shares. Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP) was reduced too.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. 6,499 shares were bought by SMITH BRADFORD L, worth $2.00M.

