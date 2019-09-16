Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Increased Its Conocophillips (COP) Stake; Biogen (BIIB) Holding Held by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 50.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 24,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 71,900 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39 million, up from 47,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.43B market cap company. The stock increased 9.07% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $62.54. About 15.94 million shares traded or 159.69% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 07/05/2018 – BONAIRE EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUEL FROM PDVSA’S ISLAND TERMINAL BEFORE ITS 1-2 WEEKS OF INVENTORIES ARE EXHAUSTED -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES RULING FROM INTL ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations; 12/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AUTHORIZED TO SEIZE $636 MLN IN VENEZUELA PDVSA ASSETS – CURACAO COURT; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn over Venezuela nationalisation; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N ATTEMPTING TO SEIZE CARGOES OF CRUDE, FUEL NEAR CITGO-OPERATED TERMINAL IN ARUBA; 06/03/2018 – Woodside, partners dismayed Australia, East Timor have no plan for Greater Sunrise; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 11,200 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $236.12. About 1.55M shares traded or 7.23% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 169,792 were reported by United Automobile Association. Ancora Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 234,763 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 1.27% or 27,217 shares in its portfolio. Transamerica Fincl Advisors Incorporated holds 829 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hudock Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 100 shares. Choate Invest Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 1,920 shares. Garde Capital stated it has 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Adirondack Trust has 50 shares. 153 are owned by Covington Mgmt. 505 were reported by Optimum Invest Advsrs. Andra Ap holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 35,100 shares. Hendershot Invs stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). First Personal Svcs reported 10 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment Management reported 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $558.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,000 shares to 17,200 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 21,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,740 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 9,400 shares to 12,360 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLK) by 2.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,010 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLY).