Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Cut Its Boeing Co/The (BA) Stake by $3.41 Million as Shares Declined; As Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Stock Declined, Shareholder Group One Trading LP Cut Its Stake by $499,696

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 71.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 62,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 24,438 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $207,000, down from 86,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $388.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 117,748 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT ADDED IAC, TPR, BLMN, ANF, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Believes Report’s Assessment of the Co, Its Business and Strategy Is Fundamentally Flawed; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 13/03/2018 – GreenLight Business Model Competition Announces Finalists for Its Sixth Annual Contest; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE CALLS SUNESIS REPORT ‘ERRONEOUS’; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S 1Q 13.6% LOSS IS AMONG THE WORST IN ITS HISTORY; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Management Believes Greenlight Re Should Not Be Classified as a PFIC; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,360 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, down from 21,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $384.44. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 24/05/2018 – BA: #BREAKING: US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran moments ago, this time focusing on aviation – ! $BA; 21/03/2018 – China Southern places $3.6 billion Boeing 737 MAX order for Xiamen Airlines subsidiary; 22/03/2018 – ANA 9202.T SAYS TO BUY TWO BOEING 777F AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS JET.NS SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR PURCHASE OF 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 23/03/2018 – Boeing: All Nippon Airways Placed New Order for Two 777 Freighters Valued at $678M; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FOR 2018 ABOUT $1.4 BLN OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 01/05/2018 – Plane maker Boeing is buying aerospace parts company KLX for about $3.2 billion

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anaplan Inc (Call) by 92,300 shares to 104,300 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (Call) by 337,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 867,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssr Mng Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold GLRE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 2.64% less from 16.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 40,617 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 5,446 shares. Symons Capital Mngmt reported 50,330 shares. Northern Trust holds 337,406 shares or 0% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) holds 0% or 161 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Llc has invested 0.13% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Geode Capital Ltd Liability reported 367,096 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 98,525 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 69,003 shares stake. Davis Selected Advisers owns 2.04M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Veritable LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Credit Suisse Ag has 20,258 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated owns 37,917 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Group One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. -based Farr Miller Washington Ltd Com Dc has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rnc Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.35% or 13,997 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 135,350 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 25,026 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Strategic accumulated 7,160 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Ltd Llc has 1.67% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,265 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Com reported 7,587 shares. The Washington-based Madrona Fincl Services Limited Liability has invested 0.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cap Fund Sa has 73,628 shares. Vigilant Capital Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 1,449 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth reported 2,978 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Management Ltd reported 1,900 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 41.25 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.