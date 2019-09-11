Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Boosted Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Holding by $1.94 Million; Ingersoll (IR) Holder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Upped Stake by $8.02 Million

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 121.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 36,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 65,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 29,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $57.01. About 659,681 shares traded or 10.57% up from the average. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 74,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 484,622 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.32M, up from 409,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $123.07. About 697,743 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TCBI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 46.41 million shares or 2.98% less from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Manchester Mngmt Ltd Company owns 617 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc owns 691,003 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt, California-based fund reported 973,451 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 28,264 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 8,302 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.01% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) or 91,450 shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 14,828 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 5,751 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. King Luther Management reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 84,776 shares. 1,857 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Voya Investment Management Ltd invested 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). 5,699 are owned by Dupont Capital Mgmt. 185,331 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV) by 754,600 shares to 576,145 shares, valued at $52.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 87,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 573,000 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE).

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 128,113 shares to 338,547 shares, valued at $26.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.58 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 582,234 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).