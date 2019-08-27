Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Boosted Its Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Position by $474,300 as Market Valuation Rose; Equifax (EFX) Shareholder Dnb Asset Management As Has Lifted Its Stake by $55.46 Million

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 468 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 20,021 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 billion, up from 19,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $144.71. About 430,988 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Consumers See Personal Finance as an Educational Requirement; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax executive charged after hack; 14/03/2018 – Former executive at Equifax hit by insider trading charge; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Shareholders Vote in Favor of Co. Recommendation to Re-Elect Board Members; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS 146.6M CONSUMER NAMES STOLEN IN 2017 INCIDENT; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS REPORT IDENTIFIES NO ADDITIONAL AFFECTED CONSUMERS; 14/03/2018 – Insider Trading Charges Brought Against Former Equifax Employee — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE ENGAGED IN INSIDER TRADING; 22/03/2018 – IGNORE: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED REPORTED MARCH 14; 16/05/2018 – SLAUGHTER CITES SMITH’S CONFLICTS EXTENDING BEYOND EQUIFAX

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) by 47.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 28,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 19,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Independent Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 202,295 shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 14/03/2018 – Dir Smith Gifts 783 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $35.37 PER GBNK SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Guaranty CEO Paul W. Taylor and Chairman Edward B. Cordes to Join Independent Bank Group Board; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.03, EST. $1.07; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ABOUT 4.7% DILUTIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSING WITH AN EARNBACK PERIOD OF 3.1 YEARS; 04/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED THAT INDEPENDENT BANK PLANS TO OPEN ITS FIRST NEW LOCATION IN COLORADO; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, TO BUY GUARANTY BANCORP

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $114,713 activity. 1,790 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) shares with value of $100,061 were bought by Hobart Brian E.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) by 375,865 shares to 3.20 million shares, valued at $211.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP) by 17,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 25,571 shares to 51,680 shares, valued at $13.75B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,957 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).