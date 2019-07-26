Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Boosted Bb&T (BBT) Holding; Bangor Savings Bank Has Lowered Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake by $1.57 Million; Stock Value Declined

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 76.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 12,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,643 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 15,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $108.3. About 1.97M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – QTRLY REVENUE $5,700.0 MLN VS $5,228.3 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Forteo (teriparatide; Eli Lilly) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 27/03/2018 – SINGLERA GENOMICS – HAS SECURED US$60 MLN SERIES A+ FINANCING ROUND LED BY GREEN PINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LILLY ASIA VENTURES, AMONG OTHERS; 23/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP INCY.O – U.S. FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE DID NOT RECOMMEND APPROVAL OF 4-MG DOSE OF BARICITINIB; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: FDA Currently Reviewing Galcanezumab for Prevention of Migraine in Adults; 16/04/2018 – Novartis announces new analysis demonstrating Entresto helped preserve kidney function in patients with chronic heart failure, especially those with diabetes

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 550.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 67,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.45. About 2.16 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 26,940 shares to 357,624 shares, valued at $15.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Trust holds 11,950 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Appleton Partners Ma reported 5,094 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Vision Cap Mngmt Inc reported 7,396 shares stake. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 5,880 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Argent Com stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0.19% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 627,498 shares. Atwood And Palmer, a Missouri-based fund reported 634 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 1.32% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 69,214 shares. Savant Limited Company holds 10,093 shares. Jcic Asset owns 35,306 shares. Moody Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Wesbanco Comml Bank, a West Virginia-based fund reported 29,292 shares. Gulf International Bancorporation (Uk) invested in 0.49% or 215,531 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 554 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability holds 19,834 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $128.99 million activity. Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000 worth of stock. Smiley Joshua L bought 426 shares worth $50,281.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 30,000 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $45.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Financial Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLF) by 4.67M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 951,760 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).