Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Decreased Boeing Co/The (BA) Stake by $3.41 Million; Share Value Declined; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Decreased Its Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by $356,000 as Stock Price Declined

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180,000, down from 33,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.58. About 781,868 shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,360 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, down from 21,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $5.23 during the last trading session, reaching $386.88. About 3.27 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES LANDED $5B IN ORDERS IN 1Q 2018; 18/05/2018 – U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade deficit, China denies $200 bln target; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has worst day in a month as China’s path to tariff revenge could begin with aerospace giant; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders could be at threat; 03/05/2018 – CARET REAFFIRMS BOEING GOAL TO DELIVER 18 TANKERS BY DECEMBER; 26/03/2018 – Ethiopian Airlines Launches Split Scimitar® Winglets in Northern Africa; 09/05/2018 – Boeing, Airbus to Lose Billions in Orders From Trump’s Iran Sanctions; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER ADRS FALL ON REPORT THAT BOEING TIE UP CLOSER; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP PLANS ORDER FOR WIDEBODY DREAMLINER 787 IN NEXT FEW WEEKS – CO-FOUNDER; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kestrel Investment Corporation invested in 1.88% or 244,750 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Charles Schwab Management Incorporated holds 1.59 million shares. Kbc Group Nv has 1,115 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) or 86,633 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 31,852 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset One Ltd has 196,014 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners has invested 0.04% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 195,459 shares or 0% of the stock. Midas Management holds 0.4% or 56,250 shares in its portfolio. Brookfield Asset reported 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Advisory Services Ntwk reported 1,475 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc holds 14,750 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 473,835 shares.

More notable recent Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trouble At Tanger: How You’ll Know If It’s Time To Sell – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Tanger Outlet Centers Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Tanger (NYSE: SKT) execs set expectations for when Antioch outlet mall will open – Nashville Business Journal” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Presents At NAREIT 2019 Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tanger: Beware Of Sucker Yields – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $144,090 activity.

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $52.41 million for 6.96 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 48,100 shares to 161,300 shares, valued at $18.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 317,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.51 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry & Com stated it has 1,043 shares. Westpac Banking invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hwg Hldg LP stated it has 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Finemark Natl Bank & Tru has invested 0.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sky Group Lc invested in 942 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cetera Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 23,707 shares. Madison Invest Hldg Inc reported 0.02% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boston has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Leavell Invest holds 2,324 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 4,978 were reported by Lmr Prtnrs Llp. Wedgewood Ptnrs stated it has 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 4,171 were reported by Financial Architects. Nokota LP owns 114,613 shares. Blackrock holds 0.53% or 34.08 million shares.