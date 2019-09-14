Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Cut Stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by $3.41 Million; Lenox Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Position in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) as Valuation Declined

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 2,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 42,792 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56M, down from 45,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $104.97. About 740,780 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1; 04/04/2018 – MPS LTD MPSL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2 PCT TO 3.39 PCT; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q TOTAL INCOME 93.3B RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, loans set to get costlier too; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,360 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, down from 21,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO; 03/04/2018 – India’s Jet Airways agrees to buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $8.8 bln; 18/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Boeing May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 09/03/2018 – Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions: CEO; 18/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing 737 crashes after taking off from Havana; 24/05/2018 – New Boeing 777 will have folding wings; 08/03/2018 – American to Retire 45 Boeing 737s in Next Two Years (Correct); 18/05/2018 – CUBAN AIRLINE BOEING 737 CRASHES AT HAVANA AIRPORT: CUBA DEBATE; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA TO LEASE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $818.80M for 26.51 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $334.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 8,801 shares to 269,172 shares, valued at $13.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essilorluxottica (ESLOY) by 21,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield Corporate Bd (HYG).

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 317,240 shares to 332,270 shares, valued at $44.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).