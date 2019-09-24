Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Cut Its Boeing Co/The (BA) Holding; Alexandria Capital Lowered By $376,980 Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Position

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased Boeing Co/The (BA) stake by 43.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company sold 9,400 shares as Boeing Co/The (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company holds 12,360 shares with $4.50M value, down from 21,760 last quarter. Boeing Co/The now has $214.76B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $381.65. About 3.39 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/05/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE MULTIPLE CREW MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS; 12/04/2018 – Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 5/MO PRODUCTION RATE AS `FLOOR’ FOR 777 PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 7 Completes Successful First Flight; 08/05/2018 – Boeing may lose $20 billion in aircraft deals as Iran pact collapses; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Says Case Could Trigger Largest-Ever WTO-Authorized Retaliatory Tariffs; 24/04/2018 – RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC – RYANAIR EXERCISES 25 BOEING-MAX-200 OPTIONS; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: NOT SURE DEAL W/ BOEING WILL BE CLOSED IN 1H18; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 2 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 17.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 1,030 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Alexandria Capital Llc holds 4,781 shares with $1.75 million value, down from 5,811 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $37.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $356.59. About 516,611 shares traded or 4.41% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 1,667 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Csat Inv Advisory Lp, Michigan-based fund reported 1,731 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks stated it has 209,502 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 0.44% or 4.46M shares. Koshinski Asset Incorporated holds 3,330 shares. Cap Fund Sa has invested 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aviance Capital holds 31,044 shares. Laurion Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Company accumulated 888 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc owns 1.08 million shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability reported 7,221 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Co accumulated 0.43% or 9,424 shares. Torray Llc accumulated 4,880 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% stake. Matrix Asset stated it has 937 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 2,775 shares to 11,855 valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS) stake by 21,850 shares and now owns 42,175 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was raised too.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 28.03 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodstock Corporation owns 16,478 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora has invested 1.32% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors stated it has 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 59,763 were reported by Stifel Corp. Franklin Resources Inc reported 4.91M shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 2,672 shares. The Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.83% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.1% or 187,951 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Transamerica Fincl owns 2,319 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md accumulated 0.79% or 15.31M shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks invested in 75,960 shares. B T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt reported 4,463 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Delaware holds 14,895 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Lc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

