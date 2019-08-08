Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Boosted Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake; Arcbest (ARCB) Shorts Down By 14.04%

Arcbest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) had a decrease of 14.04% in short interest. ARCB’s SI was 2.33M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 14.04% from 2.71M shares previously. With 264,400 avg volume, 9 days are for Arcbest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s short sellers to cover ARCB’s short positions. The SI to Arcbest Corporation’s float is 9.39%. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 134,950 shares traded. ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) has declined 33.19% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCB News: 24/04/2018 – Hillcrest Asset Buys New 1% Position in ArcBest; 22/05/2018 – ARCB: Explosion at ABF Freight in Parma leaves 1 injured; 06/03/2018 Top ABF Freight Drivers Earn Recognition on Road Team; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q Rev $700M; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 16/04/2018 – ArcBest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – ARCBEST CORP – QTRLY SHIPMENTS PER DAY DECREASE 9.4 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ ArcBest Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARCB); 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q Adj EPS 29c

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 106.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company acquired 12,900 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company holds 25,000 shares with $4.78M value, up from 12,100 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $45.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.14% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $217.65. About 370,656 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING

Among 15 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 29 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Cowen & Co. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, April 24. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, March 18. The stock has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 25. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) stake by 375,865 shares to 3.20M valued at $211.30 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 1.11M shares. Ishares Msci Australia Etf (EWA) was reduced too.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $718.38 million. The companyÂ’s Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services. It has a 8.81 P/E ratio. This segment also offers motor carrier freight transportation services to clients in Mexico through arrangements with trucking companies.