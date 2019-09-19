Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Boosted Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position by $8.20 Million as Share Value Rose; General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake Upped by Alethea Capital Management Llc

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 121.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 15,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 28,510 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.95 million, up from 12,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.17 billion market cap company. It closed at $530.77 lastly. It is down 3.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 441.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 26,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 32,518 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.95. About 2.85M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 13/04/2018 – WFMJ 21 – TV: SOURCES: GM Lordstown production to cut one shift; 03/04/2018 – FLEET COMPLETE – WILL WORK WITH GENERAL MOTORS TO BRING SCALABLE IOT SOLUTIONS TO COMMERCIAL FLEETS AND SMALL BUSINESSES WITH ONSTAR; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa Market Share 9%; 06/03/2018 – Comment: GM plant closure threat serves as warning for Seoul; 19/03/2018 – General Motors Plans Dual-Tranche EUR Issuance; 26/04/2018 – STEVENS SAYS KOREA DEAL COULD HELP GM 2019 PROFIT BY $500M; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GM may raise investment plan for South Korean unit; 02/04/2018 – TANTK IM. G.M. BERIEVA PAO TAKBI.MM – FY 2017 NET PROFIT RUB 4.14 BLN VS RUB 2.46 BLN YEAR AGO; 08/03/2018 – U.S. vehicle recalls fall to lowest level since 2013 – agency; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,200 shares to 99,300 shares, valued at $13.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Communication Services Select Sector Spdr Fund by 1.23 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Mid (IJK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fin reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Raymond James Fin Svcs owns 43,018 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 2,311 shares. Smith Salley & Assocs has 0.14% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Epoch Invest invested in 0.02% or 6,770 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 103,434 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Victory Capital Management accumulated 87,196 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Carmignac Gestion reported 2.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Zwj Invest Counsel invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Forte Capital Limited Liability Company Adv holds 10,328 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 888 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 62,302 shares stake. Hm Payson And Co has invested 0.12% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cwm Lc reported 556 shares.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $153.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 16,284 shares to 10,770 shares, valued at $428,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 24,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,334 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 9,780 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.23% or 1.60M shares. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct reported 2.82 million shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.24% or 22,046 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru Communications stated it has 441 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highland Cap Mgmt invested 0.29% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 0.12% or 75,682 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 2,267 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 453,419 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 103,735 shares. Oakworth Cap has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Csat Advisory Lp accumulated 0.15% or 10,868 shares. 108,663 are held by Colony Llc. Fdx Advsr invested in 8,958 shares or 0.01% of the stock.