Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Boosted Illumina (ILMN) Holding By $3.65 Million; Brave Warrior Advisors Has Cut Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) stake by 35.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 615,691 shares as Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)’s stock rose 0.22%. The Brave Warrior Advisors Llc holds 1.13M shares with $197.20M value, down from 1.74M last quarter. Alliance Data Systems Corp now has $6.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $125.97. About 220,579 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased Illumina Inc (ILMN) stake by 130.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company acquired 11,790 shares as Illumina Inc (ILMN)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company holds 20,830 shares with $6.47M value, up from 9,040 last quarter. Illumina Inc now has $42.17B valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $286.87. About 180,665 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies

Among 3 analysts covering Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Illumina has $35500 highest and $30000 lowest target. $334.33’s average target is 16.54% above currents $286.87 stock price. Illumina had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. Canaccord Genuity downgraded the shares of ILMN in report on Tuesday, July 30 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Piper Jaffray.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased Ishares Msci Australia Etf (EWA) stake by 356,800 shares to 412,840 valued at $8.88 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury Etf (TLO) stake by 148,000 shares and now owns 2.39M shares. Technology Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,463 were accumulated by Somerville Kurt F. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,397 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw & Communications Inc has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 4,683 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0.19% or 74,718 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 1,255 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Page Arthur B owns 1.24% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 4,802 shares. Sands Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.56% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Biondo Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 4.3% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 3,097 are owned by Howland Capital Ltd Co. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 21,694 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 1,224 shares. Quantres Asset Management owns 1,500 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. 14,046 were reported by M&T Savings Bank. Mason Street Advsrs invested in 0.13% or 20,971 shares.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) stake by 140,439 shares to 1.28 million valued at $53.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) stake by 834,480 shares and now owns 11.94 million shares. Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 1,345 are owned by Regions Fincl. Markston Lc holds 63 shares. Lpl Financial, a California-based fund reported 5,076 shares. Globeflex LP owns 2,821 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 8,662 shares. Fernwood Invest Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.21% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Arlington Value Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 13.95% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.3% or 552,908 shares in its portfolio. Valueact Holdg LP has 5.21M shares for 10.02% of their portfolio. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.28% or 2,637 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Lp reported 29,494 shares. Adage Prns Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 0.02% or 57,098 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested in 64,693 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 EPS, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.76 million for 6.01 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.