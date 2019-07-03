Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) and Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) are two firms in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lockheed Martin Corporation 311 1.85 N/A 19.42 17.21 Astronics Corporation 35 1.58 N/A 3.74 11.14

Table 1 demonstrates Lockheed Martin Corporation and Astronics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Astronics Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Lockheed Martin Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Lockheed Martin Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Astronics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lockheed Martin Corporation 0.00% 428.7% 12.2% Astronics Corporation 0.00% 30.9% 15.7%

Risk and Volatility

Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Astronics Corporation has beta of 1.72 which is 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lockheed Martin Corporation is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Astronics Corporation is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Astronics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Lockheed Martin Corporation and Astronics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lockheed Martin Corporation 0 2 5 2.71 Astronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Lockheed Martin Corporation has a -4.31% downside potential and an average target price of $354.43. On the other hand, Astronics Corporation’s potential upside is 2.41% and its average target price is $42. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Astronics Corporation seems more appealing than Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lockheed Martin Corporation and Astronics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 78.9% and 89.5% respectively. About 0.1% of Lockheed Martin Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Astronics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lockheed Martin Corporation -0.01% 8.24% 9.77% 6.72% 4.72% 27.62% Astronics Corporation 8.99% 28.47% 23.27% 40.23% 39.41% 36.91%

For the past year Lockheed Martin Corporation was less bullish than Astronics Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Lockheed Martin Corporation beats Astronics Corporation.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The Missiles and Fire Control segment provides air and missile defense systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support, and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The Rotary and Mission Systems segment offers military and commercial helicopters; ship and submarine mission and combat systems; mission systems and sensors for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft; sea and land-based missile defense systems; radar systems; the Littoral combat ship; simulation and training services; and unmanned systems and technologies. It also supports government customers in cybersecurity; and delivers communications, and command and control capabilities through mission solutions for defense applications. In addition, this segment provides aftermarket service and support solutions to commercial and military customers. The Space Systems segment offers satellites, strategic and defensive missile systems, and space transportation systems; and classified systems and services in support of national security systems. This segment also provides network-enabled situational awareness and integrates space and ground-based systems to help its customers gather, analyze, and securely distribute critical intelligence data. Lockheed Martin Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; and system certification and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and airport operators. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automatic test systems, subsystems, and instruments that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications, and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for consumer electronics and military products. The company also provides and engineering, design, and certification solutions for commercial aircraft, specializing in connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and electrical power systems. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.