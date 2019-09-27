Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Contrasting side by side

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) compete with each other in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lockheed Martin Corporation 383 1.26 237.87M 20.37 17.78 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 42 0.00 15.58M 2.81 20.10

Table 1 demonstrates Lockheed Martin Corporation and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Lockheed Martin Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Lockheed Martin Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lockheed Martin Corporation and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lockheed Martin Corporation 62,095,700.52% 305.8% 12.6% Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 36,980,773.80% 19.1% 15.3%

Volatility & Risk

Lockheed Martin Corporation’s 0.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has beta of 0.39 which is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lockheed Martin Corporation is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lockheed Martin Corporation and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lockheed Martin Corporation 0 4 2 2.33 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lockheed Martin Corporation has a consensus price target of $385.17, and a -1.97% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79% of Lockheed Martin Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 78.9% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Lockheed Martin Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lockheed Martin Corporation -1.82% 0.19% 9.14% 24.17% 13.14% 38.32% Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 2.04% 2.78% 2.21% 5.92% 5.81% 6.16%

For the past year Lockheed Martin Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.

Summary

Lockheed Martin Corporation beats Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. on 11 of the 14 factors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The Missiles and Fire Control segment provides air and missile defense systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support, and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The Rotary and Mission Systems segment offers military and commercial helicopters; ship and submarine mission and combat systems; mission systems and sensors for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft; sea and land-based missile defense systems; radar systems; the Littoral combat ship; simulation and training services; and unmanned systems and technologies. It also supports government customers in cybersecurity; and delivers communications, and command and control capabilities through mission solutions for defense applications. In addition, this segment provides aftermarket service and support solutions to commercial and military customers. The Space Systems segment offers satellites, strategic and defensive missile systems, and space transportation systems; and classified systems and services in support of national security systems. This segment also provides network-enabled situational awareness and integrates space and ground-based systems to help its customers gather, analyze, and securely distribute critical intelligence data. Lockheed Martin Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors to commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut.