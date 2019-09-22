Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) and Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Contrasting side by side

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) and Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) compete against each other in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lockheed Martin Corporation 346 1.91 N/A 20.37 17.78 Elbit Systems Ltd. 147 1.74 N/A 4.86 32.87

Demonstrates Lockheed Martin Corporation and Elbit Systems Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Elbit Systems Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Lockheed Martin Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Lockheed Martin Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) and Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lockheed Martin Corporation 0.00% 305.8% 12.6% Elbit Systems Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.97 beta means Lockheed Martin Corporation’s volatility is 3.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 0.8 beta which is 20.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lockheed Martin Corporation. Its rival Elbit Systems Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.7 respectively. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Elbit Systems Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lockheed Martin Corporation and Elbit Systems Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lockheed Martin Corporation 0 4 2 2.33 Elbit Systems Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Lockheed Martin Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -0.79% and an $385.17 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lockheed Martin Corporation and Elbit Systems Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79% and 6.2%. 0.1% are Lockheed Martin Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 45.7% of Elbit Systems Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lockheed Martin Corporation -1.82% 0.19% 9.14% 24.17% 13.14% 38.32% Elbit Systems Ltd. -0.69% 6.33% 13.7% 29.67% 33.3% 39.98%

For the past year Lockheed Martin Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Elbit Systems Ltd.

Summary

Lockheed Martin Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Elbit Systems Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The Missiles and Fire Control segment provides air and missile defense systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support, and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The Rotary and Mission Systems segment offers military and commercial helicopters; ship and submarine mission and combat systems; mission systems and sensors for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft; sea and land-based missile defense systems; radar systems; the Littoral combat ship; simulation and training services; and unmanned systems and technologies. It also supports government customers in cybersecurity; and delivers communications, and command and control capabilities through mission solutions for defense applications. In addition, this segment provides aftermarket service and support solutions to commercial and military customers. The Space Systems segment offers satellites, strategic and defensive missile systems, and space transportation systems; and classified systems and services in support of national security systems. This segment also provides network-enabled situational awareness and integrates space and ground-based systems to help its customers gather, analyze, and securely distribute critical intelligence data. Lockheed Martin Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; helmet mounted systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; intelligence and cyber systems; and electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems. It also provides medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, and smart glasses for sports applications; and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various government and defense and homeland security contractors. Elbit Systems Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.