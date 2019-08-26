Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) Shares Rose While Hilton Capital Management Cut Stake by $305,578; As Wpx Energy (WPX) Share Price Declined, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Boosted by $3.25 Million Its Stake

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 2.12M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) by 70.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 1,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 427 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128,000, down from 1,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $378.41. About 302,925 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin-built NASA InSight Lander Officially on its Way to Mars; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, CO ANNOUNCED JV TO PURSUE NEXT GENERATION INTEGRATED AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM, FOR GERMAN BUNDESWEHR; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S CONTRACT FROM MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY IS MODIFIED:DOD; 04/05/2018 – U.S. approves possible sale of military aircraft to Germany-Pentagon; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile system receives $200 million in Department of Defense funds; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Gets $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Pact; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To Sales $50.35B-$51.85B; 05/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Collaborates with SAS on Cutting-Edge Analytics; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828 Million U.S. Army Contract For Warhead Rockets — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Lockheed Wins $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 37,955 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 581,347 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Fil holds 16 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Co has 0.13% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Company invested in 1.03M shares or 0.91% of the stock. M&T Bankshares reported 20,405 shares. New York-based Peconic Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 5.27% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Hodges Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.4% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Captrust has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 74,039 shares. Axiom Intl Limited Liability Company De reported 217,120 shares. Rothschild & Company Asset Us Incorporated holds 1.93 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S/T Corp Bond Etf (Prn) (VCSH) by 15,553 shares to 227,503 shares, valued at $18.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 345,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST).

