Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) Share Price Rose While Mutual Of America Capital Management Decreased Holding; Systematic Financial Management LP Lifted Its Union Bankshares (UBSH) Position by $553,696

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (UBSH) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 17,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,494 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, up from 342,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has declined 13.42% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.85% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 23/05/2018 – FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK SAYS UNION WILL BEGIN WINDING-DOWN OPERATIONS OF UNION MORTGAGE GROUP; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS AIMS TO GROW LENDING 7-8 PERCENT IN 2018/19; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS HAS TOTAL EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 120 BLN RUPEES TO BORROWER REFERRED TO NCLT BY RBI IN TWO LISTS; 23/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA – FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST PROMOTER AND DIRECTORS OF TOTEM INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED; 23/05/2018 – The Federal Savings Bank and Union Bank & Trust to Together Offer Residential Mortgages; 23/05/2018 – The Federal Savings Bank and Union Bank & Trust Announce Agreement to Team Together to Offer Residential Mortgages; 10/04/2018 – Union Bank & Trust Announces Acquisition Of Outfitter Advisors; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS SMA2 ACCOUNTS ARE 2.7 PCT OF TOTAL BOOK; 24/05/2018 – INDIA’S CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.52 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.29 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – Israel anti-trust authority rejects Mizrahi-Union bank merger

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 2,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,757 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.73M, down from 48,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $370.92. About 202,474 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Deliver 17 MWh of GridStar™ Lithium Energy Storage Systems to Peak Power Inc; 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS; 20/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin raises 2018 forecast as strong defense funding fuels Pentagon business; 07/05/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman lnspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin; 24/04/2018 – Japan seeks role in French-German marine surveillance plane project; 03/05/2018 – Crash of U.S. military plane in Georgia kills all nine on board; 08/03/2018 – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, LOCKHEED MARTIN REPORT NEW JV FOR TLVS; 22/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – ISRAEL CALLS PALESTINIAN ICC MOVE “CYNICAL STEP WITHOUT LEGAL VALIDITY”

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 21,060 shares to 3,095 shares, valued at $143,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Property Trust (Reit) (NYSE:LPT) by 402,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,487 shares, and cut its stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. Evans Michele A sold $2.30 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Thursday, February 7. $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares were bought by GORDON ILENE S.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Merchants Corp. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 22,865 shares to 152,018 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Swift Transportation Hlgs Inc..

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 earnings per share, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 19.65 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.