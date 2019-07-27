Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) Holder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Stake by $2.77 Million as Stock Value Rose; Fpr Partners Lowered Stake in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) as Stock Rose

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 77.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 3.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 884,828 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.65M, down from 3.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.88. About 346,277 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 12/04/2018 – WABCO REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH VIEW OUTPERFORMING IN LONG TERM; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) by 82.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 9,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,945 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584,000, down from 11,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $369.46. About 787,264 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $481 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 25/05/2018 – Turkey says to take every initiative to protect firms from U.S. sanctions; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $828 Million U.S. Army Contract for Guided MLRS Rocket Production; 10/04/2018 – Airbus, Lockheed Rush to Tap India’s $620 Billion Defense Market; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S CONTRACT FROM MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY IS MODIFIED:DOD; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $828.7 Million U.S. Army Contract; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin revenue up 3.8 pct on higher F-35 jet sales; 20/04/2018 – The Japan Times: Lockheed Martin to offer Japan stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 fighters to upgrade ASDF: sources…; 16/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated unit cost of approximately $122 million; 01/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems an Elite Supplier to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bank holds 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 97 shares. British Columbia Invest Management has invested 0.06% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 4,281 are held by Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company. Omni Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.07% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) reported 22,500 shares stake. Franklin Resources holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 190,210 shares. Parametric Port Lc holds 0.01% or 67,737 shares. 47,770 are owned by Mariner Limited Liability Corporation. York Mngmt Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 954,068 shares or 5.63% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa reported 203,228 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% stake. Prudential Fincl owns 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 2,740 shares. Stanley Management Lc has invested 1% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 7.08M shares to 24.64M shares, valued at $272.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 7,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WABCO Signs $230 Million Agreement to Equip Premium Passenger Car Manufacturer with Innovative Air Suspension Technology – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WABCO Signs $180 Million Agreement with Global Manufacturer to Supply Power Steering Gears – GlobeNewswire” published on March 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “New Zealand watchdog sues Westpac arm over failure to disclose credit card terms – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Australian banking regulator raises bank capital buffers by less than expected – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “(WBC) Merger Voting Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of WABCO Holdings Inc.; Is the Deal in the Best Interest of Shareholders? – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,270 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Company owns 45,757 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.23% or 9,522 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ls Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 4,021 shares. Everett Harris & Ca holds 2,788 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 12,000 are owned by Highland Mgmt L P. Jane Street Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Victory Capital Management Inc has 54,369 shares. Motco reported 12,604 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Paloma Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 920 shares. Horizon Invests Llc stated it has 4,245 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 35,965 shares. Lederer & Associate Invest Counsel Ca invested in 5,149 shares or 1.44% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. $2.00M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares were sold by Ambrose Richard F. On Monday, February 25 GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 750 shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Esg Select E by 25,700 shares to 48,765 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).