Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) Holder Agf Investments Has Trimmed Stake as Market Value Rose; Thornburg Investment Management Stake in Proofpoint (PFPT) Has Cut by $3.37 Million as Shares Rose

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 27,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,049 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66 million, down from 123,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $125.62. About 192,651 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 1,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,003 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.22M, down from 95,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $367.01. About 401,059 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 22/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson welcomed President Donald Trump’s executive memorandum that penalizes China for stealing U.S. companies’ intellectual property; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES FY EPS $15.80 TO $16.10, SAW $15.20 TO $15.50; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice Pres; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 12/04/2018 – F-35 Completes Most Comprehensive Flight Test Program in Aviation History; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sees F-35 Price Dropping to $80 Million (Video); 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $482 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 17/05/2018 – Lockheed Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Goldman Sachs, KeyBanc Turn Bullish On Proofpoint – Benzinga” on October 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Proofpoint Domain Fraud Report Finds Millions of New Fraudulent Domains; Over 90 Percent Remain Active – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Proofpoint Is Soaring – Motley Fool” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Proofpoint +4% as Needham predicts ‘robust year’ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint Wins 14 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards For Overall Solution Effectiveness, Including Most Innovative Company – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 EPS, up 48.72% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.33 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 23,390 shares to 794,256 shares, valued at $73.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 108,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (NYSE:TGP).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.45 million activity.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 earnings per share, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 19.44 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Turkey receives first Russian S-400 shipment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “8 Large-Cap and Mega-Cap Stocks Scoring Major Analyst Upgrades – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 50,000 shares to 100,404 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 11,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Brp Inc..

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity.