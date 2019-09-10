Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) Shareholder Horizon Investments Has Lowered Its Stake; Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 (JPM) Shareholder Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Increased Its Position

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 61.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 6,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 4,245 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 10,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $381.32. About 1.23 million shares traded or 14.11% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Opens New Facility to Support F-35 Production Growth; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – CO TO DEVELOP & PRODUCE UNARMED RE-ENTRY VEHICLES FOR INTEGRATION INTO TARGET MISSILES THROUGH 2022; 16/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin: U.S. Army Pact for Sustainment of Training Aids; 27/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines, Sikorsky eye contract for more CH-53K helicopters soon; 18/05/2018 – Sikorsky and Canada’s DND Receive AHS International Award for Successful CH-148 Cyclone Helicopter Shipboard Tests; 31/05/2018 – Littoral Combat Ship 11 (Sioux City) Completes Acceptance Trials; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828.7M Army Contract for Foregin Military Sales of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System; 22/03/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sides With Trump Tariffs on China Espionage Threat; 04/05/2018 – U.S. approves possible sale of military aircraft to Germany-Pentagon; 13/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $1.46B Not-to-Exceed Modification to Previously Awarded Advance Acquisition Contract From U.S. Navy

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 (JPM) by 56.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 11,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 32,879 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, up from 21,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $364.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $116.87. About 13.64M shares traded or 18.20% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 21/03/2018 – INNOGY SE IGY.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.76 EUROS FROM 33 EUROS; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC MGAMM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 345P FROM 335P; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy’ but we’re not yet there yet, JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 20/04/2018 – Drug container firm Envirotainer up for sale; 16/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SEES EQUITY-TRADING STRENGTH CONTINUING; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BCB SIGNALING PAUSE IN JUNE WOULD BE PRUDENT: JPMORGAN; 22/03/2018 – “This outcome is a positive and indicates that equity investors could expect a near-term goldilocks environment,” writes J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan submits application for majority-owned China securities business

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 1,831 shares to 2,465 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Iboxx Usd Invt Grade Corp Bd Etf (LQD) by 3,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,915 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core U S Aggregate Bd Etf (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooke And Bieler Lp reported 1.59% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Newfocus Fin Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 28,271 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. First Personal has 0.42% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 13,577 shares. The New York-based Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Inc has invested 2.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Iberiabank Corporation invested in 1.37% or 116,851 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd Llc reported 63,305 shares. Private Asset Inc owns 166,363 shares or 3% of their US portfolio. Fagan Associate owns 67,269 shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio. Greatmark Inv Partners Incorporated has invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 5,244 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.73% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0.24% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Viking Fund Mgmt Limited holds 45,000 shares. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And Commerce owns 74,386 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 36,512 shares. Braun Stacey Associates holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 34,389 shares. Moreover, Woodmont Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Washington Tru State Bank reported 0.07% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cibc holds 0.11% or 83,188 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Llc Pa has invested 1.45% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Dubuque Savings Bank And Trust reported 355 shares. Macquarie Gru owns 65,917 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wills Financial Gru Inc has invested 3.25% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.22% or 1.74M shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 1,605 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd has 0.04% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 18,797 shares. Strategic Global Limited Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 204,742 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Hartford Invest Mngmt reported 27,306 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd Hl (FXH) by 5,464 shares to 9,905 shares, valued at $757,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 5,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T D.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.95 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.