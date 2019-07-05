Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) Holder Palladium Partners Increased Its Holding by $373,800; Pfizer Com (PFE) Holder Waters Parkerson & Company Has Decreased Stake by $439,362 as Shares Declined

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 10,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 408,108 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.33M, down from 418,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 5.79 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of April 26 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – AS PART OF 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM 235 EAST 42ND STREET TO SPIRAL; 01/05/2018 – PFE HASN’T GOTTEN ‘ACCEPTABLE OFFER’ FOR CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 01/05/2018 – PFE STILL PLANNING DECISION THIS YEAR ON CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer Doses First Patient Using Investigational Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Smoking-Cessation Pill Chantix Fails in Adolescent Study

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 1,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,204 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47 million, up from 26,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $368.99. About 294,140 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 17/04/2018 – US-SOVIET COMPETITON NO LONGER DRIVES SPACE INNOVATION:LOCKHEED; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Begins Assembly of JCSAT-17 Commicial Commun Satellite; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – PENTAGON HAS STOPPED ACCEPTING MOST DELIVERIES OF LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N F-35 JETS IN DISPUTE OVER WHO WILL PAY TO FIX A PRODUCTION ERROR; 30/05/2018 – Turkey says to go elsewhere if U.S. won’t sell it F-35 jets – media; 31/05/2018 – Littoral Combat Ship 11 (Sioux City) Completes Acceptance Trials; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CFO SAYS CASH FROM OPERATIONS COULD BE NEGATIVE IN SECOND QUARTER DUE TO PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS- CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Forbes invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Acropolis Invest Limited Liability Company reported 3,971 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth Advsr stated it has 410 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities Grp, a Japan-based fund reported 18,373 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has invested 0.26% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 1,908 were accumulated by Jump Trading Llc. Old Point Trust & Financial N A invested 1.5% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). First Republic Investment Inc holds 244,821 shares. has 18.26 million shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 29,220 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated owns 134,150 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Management holds 1,101 shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Associate Limited has invested 0.23% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Brookstone Cap holds 1,356 shares. Everett Harris & Co Ca holds 0.02% or 2,788 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. Evans Michele A sold $2.30 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Thursday, February 7. The insider Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00M.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC) by 1,982 shares to 88,570 shares, valued at $16.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Intrm Tr Crp Etf (CIU) by 39,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,018 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,387 shares to 458,522 shares, valued at $37.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 18,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundation Mngmt reported 4.62% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa accumulated 0.74% or 153,730 shares. Old Point Tru N A reported 79,082 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 3.97M shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Barr E S And Co owns 13,590 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. The Indiana-based Indiana Tru And Inv Mngmt has invested 0.48% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Country Financial Bank holds 0.84% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 446,385 shares. Saybrook Nc invested in 0.65% or 35,135 shares. Fred Alger has 81,638 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.36% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 129,760 shares. Adirondack holds 0.24% or 8,985 shares. Diversified Tru has 28,561 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 17.28M shares. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 51,629 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.32 billion for 14.09 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.