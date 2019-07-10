Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) Holder Palladium Partners Has Raised Its Position by $373,800 as Market Value Rose; As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stock Value Rose, Deutsche Bank Ag Boosted Stake

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 1,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,204 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47 million, up from 26,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $369.73. About 626,963 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Tata Lockheed Martin sets up metal bonding facility in indigenisation push; 30/05/2018 – Turkey, U.S. reach deal on plan for withdrawal of YPG militia from Syria’s Manbij; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the US Air Force; 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CLOSE TO DEAL W/ PENTAGON FOR 11TH F-35 CONTRACT LOT; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S CONTRACT FROM MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY IS MODIFIED:DOD; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 03/04/2018 – Populr Mechancs: NASA Picks Lockheed Martin To Make Low-Boom Supersonic X-Plane

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 25958120% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.45M, up from 5 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $191.09. About 1.52M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.14% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Connors Investor Service owns 20,900 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 292,680 shares. Tiedemann Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Grimes Co reported 61,750 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Dubuque Bancorporation And Tru Communication holds 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 2,744 shares. Stonebridge Cap Management invested 0.09% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Grand Jean Mgmt owns 4,556 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Llc owns 3,324 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. St Germain D J invested in 0.03% or 1,500 shares. Pioneer Tru State Bank N A Or invested in 39,415 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bailard accumulated 55,200 shares. California-based Private Ocean Ltd has invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 418,918 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 35,904 shares to 17,624 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) by 132,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,438 shares, and cut its stake in Nci Building Sys Inc (NYSE:NCS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 14,627 shares. 320 were reported by Toth Financial Advisory Corp. Hilltop Holding reported 0.39% stake. Rothschild Il owns 7,969 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Somerset Trust has 0.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Intact Investment Inc stated it has 24,700 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 710,413 were accumulated by Bahl & Gaynor. Janney Management Lc has 1,103 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited owns 35,965 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bontempo Ohly Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 8,731 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Davenport & Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,582 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.32% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 350 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. 750 Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares with value of $229,533 were bought by GORDON ILENE S. 6,647 shares were sold by Ambrose Richard F, worth $2.00 million.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,848 shares to 71,947 shares, valued at $13.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Intrm Tr Crp Etf (CIU) by 39,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,018 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).