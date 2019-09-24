Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) Holder Mcmillion Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Adams Asset Advisors Decreased Position

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold 892 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 10,270 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, down from 11,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $391.18. About 427,800 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN COMMENTS FROM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German Industrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SIGNS TRADE MEMORANDUM ON CHINA; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed lauds U.S. arms sales push, sees foreign sales rising; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile system receives $200 million in Department of Defense funds; 16/05/2018 – Sikorsky Begins CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Deliveries to the U.S. Marine Corps; 17/04/2018 – STRATASYS-CO, PHOENIX ANALYSIS & DESIGN TECHNOLOGIES TEAMING WITH LOCKHEED MARTIN SPACE TO DELIVER ADVANCED 3D PRINTED PARTS FOR NASA’S ORION MISSION; 02/05/2018 – LMT: The US Air Force has confirmed that a US Air National Guard C-130 crashed in Georgia on Wednesday per CNN’s Ryan Browne – ! $LMT; 29/03/2018 – Air Force Chief Calls Lockheed F-35 Upkeep Costs a Major Concern; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 13,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 100,749 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, down from 113,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 9.45M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $647.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 3,340 shares to 26,922 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

