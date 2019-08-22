Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) Holder Essex Investment Management Co Decreased Position as Stock Rose; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Raised Its Total System Services (TSS) Position by $47.91 Million; Share Price Rose

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 3,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 65 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20,000, down from 3,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $382.42. About 153,333 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 22/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – ISRAEL CALLS PALESTINIAN ICC MOVE “CYNICAL STEP WITHOUT LEGAL VALIDITY”; 06/04/2018 – Germany, France develop new maritime surveillance plane against Russian subs; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 26/04/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards Celebrates Handover of HMNZS Te Kaha; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies; 04/04/2018 – Viewing Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile defense system is one of the key highlights of the young prince’s tour; 24/05/2018 – Lockheed Wins $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Total System Services Inc (TSS) by 91.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 504,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.09M, up from 549,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Total System Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $129.98. About 120,112 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 7,614 shares to 146,886 shares, valued at $18.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 91,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,800 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 19.20 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $739,067 activity. The insider TAICLET JAMES D JR bought 1,354 shares worth $509,534.

