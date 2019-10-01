Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (LMT) Stock Value Rose While Canal Insurance Company Has Lowered by $453,600 Its Position; Horan Capital Management Stake in Pg (PG) Has Cut by $480,908 as Share Value Rose

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Pg (PG) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 4,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 72,661 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.97 million, down from 77,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Pg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $124.43. About 1.20M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (LMT) by 65.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246,000, down from 57,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $390.82. About 207,224 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 11/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 07/05/2018 – CDR Names Lockheed Martin Canada Top Defence Company for 2018; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACTS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL OF LASTING UP TO EIGHT YEARS, WITH AN OVERALL VALUE OF $200 MLN OR MORE; 28/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin, Poland Sign Agreement for Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 MSE Missile; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Wins $80 Million Contract to Build Missile Defense Targets; 03/04/2018 – Supersonic Jet With Less Noise? Lockheed Wins NASA Award to Try; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS IT IS FIRST OF MANY; 16/03/2018 – New Lockheed Martin Readiness Contract Strengthens Sustainment Industry; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Hewson Says Vacation Time Is All About Family (Video); 27/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Integrate its Tank Protection Technology for Testing on U.S. Army Vehicles

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 25.09 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $558.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schw (NYSE:SCHW) by 46,220 shares to 344,996 shares, valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spab (LAG) by 35,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Goog.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yhb Investment Advsr reported 45,979 shares stake. Mathes holds 3,500 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Stellar Cap Management Limited Com owns 32,725 shares for 2.22% of their portfolio. Maryland holds 57,906 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Lynch Assoc In has invested 3.66% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lourd Cap Ltd Com holds 0.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 18,648 shares. Lucas Mgmt invested 2.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Corbyn Inv Management Md reported 1,875 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). A D Beadell Invest Counsel Incorporated invested 0.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Co holds 0.09% or 2,183 shares. Sprucegrove Invest Limited accumulated 113,500 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co owns 0.13% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9,348 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Lc stated it has 0.38% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.97% or 4.47M shares in its portfolio.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $303.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Ord (NYSE:WMB) by 61,300 shares to 100,300 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Direxion:S&P 500 Bear 3X by 420,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson Ord (NYSE:JNJ).

