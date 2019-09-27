Lmr Partners Llp Trimmed Keycorp (KEY) Position By $471,801; Shorts at Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Raised By 13.91%

Lmr Partners Llp decreased Keycorp (KEY) stake by 68.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lmr Partners Llp sold 27,753 shares as Keycorp (KEY)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Lmr Partners Llp holds 12,932 shares with $230,000 value, down from 40,685 last quarter. Keycorp now has $17.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 6.09 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 12C/SHR, FROM 10.5C, EST. 12C; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – “EXPECT TO MOVE TOWARDS HIGH END OF LONG-TERM EFFICIENCY RATIO TARGET OF 54%-56% BY THE END OF THIS YEAR” – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) had an increase of 13.91% in short interest. SRPT’s SI was 11.77 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.91% from 10.33 million shares previously. With 1.14 million avg volume, 10 days are for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s short sellers to cover SRPT’s short positions. The stock increased 3.12% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $75.08. About 1.23 million shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Myonexus Therapeutics for the Advancement of Multiple Gene Therapy Programs Aimed at Treating Distinct Forms of Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.1% Position in Sarepta; 07/05/2018 – Sarepta and lnvitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 20/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Launch of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 4.54% above currents $17.86 stock price. KeyCorp had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 4. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of KEY in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Oracle, KeyCorp and Union Pacific – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Crainscleveland.com published: “KeyCorp CEO Beth Mooney will retire in May 2020, to be succeeded by Chris Gorman – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Cannabis Could Be a Key Part of Shopify’s Growth – Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is This the Key to ExxonMobil’s Production Recovery? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.69 million for 9.30 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Lmr Partners Llp increased Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 3,683 shares to 6,210 valued at $955,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) stake by 2.23M shares and now owns 3.85 million shares. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Finance invested in 1.88M shares. Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 14,258 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 1,181 shares. 150,364 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Ltd Llc. M Secs accumulated 48,909 shares. The North Carolina-based Mcmillion Cap has invested 1.61% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 10,546 are held by Cutter And Brokerage Inc. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 318,696 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 3,896 shares. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 41,718 shares. Asset Management One Co Ltd owns 587,062 shares. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,521 shares. Goelzer Investment Management Incorporated stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Sky Group Lc accumulated 25,276 shares. Boston Partners invested in 0.66% or 27.74 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Associates Lc owns 0.15% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 1.00 million shares. Blair William Il stated it has 25,373 shares. Nicholas Partners Limited Partnership holds 54,155 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Moreover, Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Moreover, Franklin Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Howe And Rusling Incorporated has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 5,159 are held by Dupont Capital Corporation. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 965,989 shares. Raymond James invested in 15,765 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pitcairn Commerce holds 0.03% or 1,885 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 2,113 shares. Korea Investment Corporation owns 37,300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru Corp invested in 335,578 shares. Bessemer Gp reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 8,700 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sarepta Therapeutics has $231 highest and $16500 lowest target. $190.63’s average target is 153.90% above currents $75.08 stock price. Sarepta Therapeutics had 12 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, June 21. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $18100 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 20. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Bank of America. Janney Capital maintained the shares of SRPT in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.99 million activity. BONNEY MICHAEL W bought $173,480 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. BEHRENS M KATHLEEN bought $219,950 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. The insider INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought $2.00M. On Thursday, September 12 Barry Richard bought $437,455 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 5,000 shares.