Lmr Partners Llp Trimmed Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Norinchukin Bank The Has Trimmed Nisource (NI) Holding By $507,276

Lmr Partners Llp decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 72.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lmr Partners Llp sold 38,123 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Lmr Partners Llp holds 14,117 shares with $807,000 value, down from 52,240 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $250.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60.47. About 5.49 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED

Norinchukin Bank The decreased Nisource Inc (NI) stake by 25.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Norinchukin Bank The sold 18,117 shares as Nisource Inc (NI)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Norinchukin Bank The holds 52,581 shares with $1.51 million value, down from 70,698 last quarter. Nisource Inc now has $11.40B valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $30.54. About 2.02 million shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW UP TO ADDITIONAL $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE SAYS L-T GUIDANCE, GROWTH, CAPEX VIEWS REAFFIRMED; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 77C, EST. 76C; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 07/05/2018 – NiSource: Aggregate Offering Pice $606M; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: NiSource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Analysts await NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 60.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.1 per share. NI’s profit will be $14.93M for 190.88 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NiSource Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.19 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.