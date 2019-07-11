Lmr Partners Llp Trimmed Holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by $456,352; Foster & Motley Upped Holding in Progressive Corp. (PGR) as Stock Price Rose

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 21.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 4,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,983 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 20,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $113.75. About 4.55 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 162.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 41,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,618 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 25,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.43. About 1.60M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.64B for 26.83 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 12,292 shares to 15,920 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 9,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares. Shares for $3.90M were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of stock. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million worth of stock or 22,264 shares. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Asset Mngmt holds 0.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 11,415 shares. Cap Ca has invested 0.58% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Parkside Bancorp And Trust holds 10,824 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd holds 58,404 shares. Golub Gp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 24,122 shares. The Texas-based Fincl Management has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 182,257 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Hallmark has 42,519 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. First Natl Com holds 0.72% or 69,044 shares in its portfolio. Sprucegrove Inv Mgmt Limited has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Adage Capital Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wms Prns Limited Co holds 1.34% or 51,742 shares. Heritage Invsts Mgmt holds 118,752 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Etf by 6,359 shares to 12,858 shares, valued at $644,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 12,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,238 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. $1.20M worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Charney M Jeffrey. On Monday, February 11 Snyder Barbara R bought $19,663 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 292 shares. On Friday, January 25 Sauerland John P sold $783,240 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 12,000 shares.