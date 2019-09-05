Lmr Partners Llp Trimmed By $2.20 Million Its American Tower (AMT) Position; Davis Selected Advisers Lowered By $6.82 Million Its Cousins Properties (CUZ) Holding

Davis Selected Advisers decreased Cousins Properties Inc. (CUZ) stake by 47.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis Selected Advisers sold 758,230 shares as Cousins Properties Inc. (CUZ)’s stock declined 7.62%. The Davis Selected Advisers holds 853,270 shares with $8.24 million value, down from 1.61 million last quarter. Cousins Properties Inc. now has $5.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 410,711 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE

Lmr Partners Llp decreased American Tower Corp (AMT) stake by 64.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lmr Partners Llp sold 11,180 shares as American Tower Corp (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Lmr Partners Llp holds 6,035 shares with $1.19M value, down from 17,215 last quarter. American Tower Corp now has $104.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $235.93. About 905,986 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $101.27M for 12.57 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Davis Selected Advisers increased Johnson Controls International Plc stake by 559,627 shares to 13.17M valued at $486.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Iqiyi Inc. Class A Adr stake by 79,286 shares and now owns 3.66 million shares. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $185 lowest target. $223.17’s average target is -5.41% below currents $235.93 stock price. American Tower had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 9. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, March 11. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 7 report. Citigroup maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, September 4 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lmr Partners Llp increased Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) stake by 14,326 shares to 25,114 valued at $771,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 7,888 shares and now owns 14,335 shares. Pacific Biosciences Of Califor (NASDAQ:PACB) was raised too.