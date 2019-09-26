Lmr Partners Llp Stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Has Upped as Stock Price Declined; As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Holder Ithaka Group Trimmed Its Stake by $487,277

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 3,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 262,770 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.87 million, down from 265,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $152.71. About 1.96 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 335.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 22,366 shares as the company's stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 29,027 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, up from 6,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 1.79M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $659.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) by 1,619 shares to 83,727 shares, valued at $17.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 190.89 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zscaler Inc by 6,400 shares to 3,367 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,133 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).