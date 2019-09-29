Lmr Partners Llp Position in Keycorp (KEY) Has Trimmed by $471,801 as Share Value Rose; Abner Herrman & Brock Has Lifted Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 68.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 27,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 12,932 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $230,000, down from 40,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 7.69M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – “EXPECT TO MOVE TOWARDS HIGH END OF LONG-TERM EFFICIENCY RATIO TARGET OF 54%-56% BY THE END OF THIS YEAR” – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 10,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 185,785 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.58M, up from 174,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Rolling Out Blockchain Products as Soon as This Month; 06/03/2018 – IT Convergence and lnspyrus Sign Global Partnership Agreement to Deliver Next-Gen Invoice Automation to Drive Finance Transformation; 14/05/2018 – KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Marketing Cloud Analytics Blast through Data Silos and Enable Pinpoint Targeting; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) by 8,908 shares to 29,950 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in People’s United Financial Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 25,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,691 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.56 million for 9.30 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning reported 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr owns 90,496 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zacks Mngmt holds 0.73% or 2.01M shares. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Amer & Mgmt holds 0.01% or 2,154 shares in its portfolio. Asset holds 63,755 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.07% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1.50 million shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Company reported 2.27 million shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. 24,712 were reported by Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 485 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 157,739 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Mutual Of America Limited Com reported 255,128 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited owns 20,723 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 0.24% or 1.39M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hills Fincl Bank Tru has 0.48% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 32,844 shares. Massachusetts-based Timber Creek Management Ltd Company has invested 1.97% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership reported 118 shares. Altrinsic Advsr Lc has invested 1.25% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mengis Mngmt holds 0.16% or 9,308 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Lc Ny accumulated 31,436 shares. Covington Cap owns 68,997 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.28% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stillwater Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The Montana-based Da Davidson And Communications has invested 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Academy Management Tx has 4.46% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 4,987 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stonebridge reported 161,086 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.35% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 7.11 million shares or 0.9% of all its holdings.