Lmr Partners Llp Position in Ecolab (ECL) Has Trimmed as Share Value Rose; Bunge Limited (BG) Holder Carlson Capital LP Lowered Position

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 543,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 863,600 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.11 million, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.9. About 405,050 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – Bunge will export US soybeans to Argentina “if margins justify it” -CEO; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 24/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 24; 08/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 8; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain reveals stake in Bunge; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – APPROVED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE CASH DIVIDEND, FROM $0.46 TO $0.50 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Argentine soy crush workers to start wage strike late Tuesday; 22/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 22; 08/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 8; 07/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 7

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 24.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 3,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 9,535 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 million, down from 12,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $196.5. About 260,350 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 28.56 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 75.79% or $1.91 from last year’s $2.52 per share. BG’s profit will be $86.35M for 23.32 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.87% negative EPS growth.

